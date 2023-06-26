FOLLOWUP: Delridge Playfield turf project about to begin

(Seattle Parks photo)

When Seattle Parks told us last month that the Hiawatha and Delridge Playfields turf-replacement projects would overlap for about six weeks, that apparently was an underestimate. Hiawatha just started two weeks ago, with a three-month estimate, and Delridge is about to start, with a four-month estimate, so the overlap with both fields closed is likely to be more like two and a half months. Parks announced today that Delridge will close starting July 1st – this Saturday. In addition to the turf replacement, Parks says, “Accessibility issues to the exterior of the restrooms will also be addressed during the closure.” According to the city website, the winning bid – $2.8 million – was by South Seattle-based Ohno-Touchdown JV.