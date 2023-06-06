West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: City Council rejects amending city code to match new state drug law

June 6, 2023 9:52 pm
After hours of passionate public comment and councilmember speeches, the City Council voted this evening to reject a proposal to match city law with the new state law regarding drug possession. The vote was 4 yes, 5 no. Voting yes were Council President Debora Juarez and Councilmembers Sara Nelson, Alex Pedersen, and Dan Strauss. The “no” votes included West Seattle/South Park Councilmember Lisa Herbold, who noted that the mayor and police chief have said that drug sales and trafficking are their enforcement priority. Herbold also said she has no faith to believe the City Attorney’s Office will individualize its dealings with people who would be arrested under this law, because of the recent unilateral decision to stop involvement with the Community Court program. City Attorney Ann Davison, who had co-sponsored the proposal that the Council rejected, said afterward in a news release that “Seattle will now be the only municipality in the State of Washington where it is legal to use hard drugs in public.” Herbold fired back in her own news release calling that “an inexcusable mischaracterization of the law. As a result of Governor Inslee’s special session, the legislature approved a bill that adopts a statewide standard of gross misdemeanor for both possession and public consumption. This means that there is now a clear, statewide standard, and there is not a patchwork of differing regulations across the state. This state law will be effective in Seattle on July 1. Nothing the Council does, or does not do, can affect that.” Here’s video of the meeting:

5 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: City Council rejects amending city code to match new state drug law"

  • Admiral June 6, 2023 (10:11 pm)
    This is obscene to continue to allow people to openly use drugs in public view!  Enough already!

    I guess it’s now legal to drink brewskies at Alki!

  • What has happened to Seattle June 6, 2023 (10:12 pm)
    This town has turned into a dumpster fire. Without any enforcement it will get way worse as it has in recent years. Expecting different results while doing the same thing is insanity. Get ready for Seattle to be a case study of how to destroy your community and beyond. 

    • CAM June 6, 2023 (10:42 pm)
      How is it going to get worse when this is not a change? You’re assuming that there was a time in recent history when people were being arrested and charged with simple possession. 

  • Proud Constituent June 6, 2023 (10:36 pm)
    I am pleased to hear that Lisa Herbold weighed the option and saw that this proposal was simply a way to fill prisons. Drugs and drug use is far less of an issue than violent crime including recent shootings in the area not to mention reckless driving along Alki/Harbor (I hear it every day/night).

  • CAM June 6, 2023 (10:39 pm)
    Ann Davison wants to drum up drama and anger during an election cycle. She knew this wouldn’t pass. There is no funding, staffing, space, resources, etc. to enact this legislation that she wants. When these were felony eligible charges they weren’t being charged in isolation either. They were only being charged in conjunction with other primary offenses that the person was arrested for during which the substances were discovered. Seattle police have not been making these arrests solely for possession for years, even before the Blake reforms, and somehow Ann Davison thinks she is going to get them to prioritize this now over any of the other things they say they don’t have time to do? And even if they do, where will they go? They won’t be in jail because the courts aren’t going to set bail for someone on simple possession charges because it doesn’t meet the criteria for what bail is for. And who is going to prosecute the charges? The city attorney’s office doesn’t have time to start holding hundreds more hearings every week, nor do the courts. All you’re doing is delaying proceedings for more serious charges and distracting prosecutors and defense attorneys from those more potentially harmful cases. It’s all a smoke show intended to rile you up. 

