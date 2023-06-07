FOLLOWUP: Application time for West Seattle Chamber of Commerce’s executive-director search

As reported here in April, West Seattle Chamber of Commerce executive director Whitney Moore is departing, and the organization is seeking her successor. They’re now accepting applications – here’s the announcement:

The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce has launched a nationwide search for its next Executive Director.

The Chamber is seeking to build upon a trend of tremendous growth in membership—up 35% since 2021—with an energetic, self-motivated leader to help West Seattle businesses advocate for their needs.

“We’re at an important inflection point,” says incoming Chamber Board Chair Lindsay Wolpa. “With the West Seattle Chamber celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2023, we’re looking for a 21st-century leader who’s ready to build on a tradition of economic growth for the West Seattle peninsula’s diverse business community.”

Successful candidates are expected to improve internal operations for efficiency while maintaining the financial viability of the Chamber and communicating effectively with a committed volunteer Board of Directors. “We want to hire someone who knows how to speak with businesses and for businesses,” says Board member Claiborne Bell. “We need candidates with the networking skills and experience required to build and maintain relationships with a wide range of businesses, neighborhood organizations, Business Improvement Areas and local governments.”

Candidates should also be able to oversee and manage marketing, social media, and communications, in addition to a proven background in fiscal management, grant procurement, and contract writing. Qualified candidates may submit their resume and cover letter to hiring@wschamber.com no later than June 23, 2023.