Fauntleroy Community Association, Camp Second Chance CAC, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Spittlebug on lavender stem in West Seattle garden – photographed by Rosalie Miller)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Weekly meetup for long-distance political advocacy and local networking, 10:30 am at C & P Coffee Company – drop in to join in. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open daily, 11 am-8 pm, rain or shine. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Are you looking for a new activity to keep your brain sharp and clear? The Senior Center Chess Club welcomes both novice and experienced players. Join us at 1:30 p.m. for lessons, short tutorials, and chess for all levels of expertise.” (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

HOUSING LEVY @ CITY COUNCIL: 2 pm this afternoon, it’s the full council’s weekly meeting, online or at City Hall (600 4th Ave.). Voting to send the renewed/expanded housing levy to voters is a major item on the agenda (viewable here); the meeting is viewable via Seattle Channel.

MEAT MARKET: 4-8 pm (or while the merchandise lasts), Wagyu beef and more at Lady Jaye‘s periodic meat market, plus Father’s Day-style photo booth. (4523 California SW)

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

STORYTIME IN THE GARDEN: 6 pm stories and activities for kids at the Delridge P-Patch, weekly throughout the summer starting tonight. (5078 25th SW)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Questions or concerns about West Seattle’s only sanctioned encampment/tiny-house village? 6 pm online meeting tonight, all welcome. Connect here or by phone at 253-215-8782; for both: meeting ID 840 8571 9253, passcode 245935.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Myriad updates are on the agenda for this 7 pm FCA board meeting, all welcome, at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) or online (register here).

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks, hosted by Michael Pearsall. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MORE TRIVIA: Three places where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW); also, 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can look into the future any time via our event calendar – if you have something to include on it, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!