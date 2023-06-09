ELECTION 2023: Candidate forum doubleheader Saturday for City and County Council candidates

Missed our candidate forum this past Tuesday and/or want another chance to see the City Council District 1 candidates? Tomorrow is your next chance – and as a bonus, it’s a doubleheader, also including the first local faceoff between the County Council District 8 candidates. The 34th District Democrats are presenting the forums Saturday afternoon as a prelude to their endorsement votes next week, but the forums are open to all. They’re happening at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), with County Council candidates Sofia Aragon (Burien mayor) and Teresa Mosqueda (at-large Seattle councilmember) at 1 pm, City Council D-1 candidates (we’re checking on their final RSVP list) at 2 pm. We’ll be recording both forums on video and will publish them Saturday night, as soon as they’re uploaded.

P.S. Next Wednesday (June 14th), there’s yet another chance to see the City Council candidates, also at Youngstown CAC, focusing on transportation, mobility, and climate issues, presented by a coalition of regional organizations; their forum starts at 5 pm and you can RSVP for in-person or online attendance here.