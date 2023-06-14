West Seattle, Washington

14 Wednesday

Don’t call police about graffiti vandalism, for now: Federal judge shelves city law

June 14, 2023 3:59 pm
|      17 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Seattle Police published this statement this afternoon:

Late yesterday afternoon, SPD received an order from a US District Court judge that enjoined, in full, enforcement of SMC 12A.080.020 – the City’s misdemeanor property destruction law. This means that until further order of the Court, SPD cannot take action on damage to property under this law. This is not a matter within SPD or City discretion; we are bound by the court order as it is written.

We understand and share the concerns that are being relayed to us by our community, businesses and residents alike. We know, as evidenced by the thousands of calls for service we receive each year reporting acts of vandalism and other forms of property damage that property damage is, in fact, a crime that is of significance to community members. SPD is working closely with the Mayor’s Office and City Attorney’s Office to assess next steps with the Court.

We hadn’t heard about this case before. It challenges graffiti-vandalism arrests under a city law that specifically targets graffiti vandalism, but does NOT mention other forms of “property destruction::

A.A person is guilty of property destruction if he or she:
1.Intentionally damages the property of another; or
2.Writes, paints, or draws any inscription, figure, or mark of any type on any public or private building or other structure or any real or personal property owned by any other person.

The order by federal Judge Marsha Pechman is a preliminary injunction – meaning it could be temporary. Here it is, as linked in a news release from City Attorney Ann Davison‘s office. In the ruling, Judge Pechman writes in part that the law:

“… targets speech (and) poses a real and substantial threat of censorship. … On its face, the Ordinance sweeps so broadly that it criminalizes innocuous drawings (from a child’s drawing of a mermaid to pro-police messages written by the Seattle Police Foundation … The Court agrees with Defendants that the public benefits from preventing property damage and visual blight. But the criminalization of free speech significantly harms the public interest in far greater measure than the public might benefit from criminalizing property damage.”

Meantime, the City Attorney’s Office said that today it would ‘file a motion asking Judge Pechman for expedited reconsideration of the order. The Criminal Division of the Seattle City Attorney’s Office will not be filing property destruction charges under this law for the time being.”

17 Replies to "Don't call police about graffiti vandalism, for now: Federal judge shelves city law"

  • Sim June 14, 2023 (4:11 pm)
    Reply

    It would be nice if certain neighbors would quickly paint over any graffiti on their fence versus leaving it for years and it becomes a nuisance to your neighbors and encourages more graffiti to be sprayed over and over on your fence. Of course painting costs money but it encourages gangs and people who do graffiti to continue this practice of tagging your fence.

    • Seth June 14, 2023 (4:34 pm)
      Reply

      You should foot the bill.  Kinda hand waived away the “of course it costs money” like everyone can afford it.  

  • Fed up WS resident June 14, 2023 (4:12 pm)
    Reply

    I moved here in the 90’s and I can’t believe I’m saying this but the quality of life has deteriorated so much I am ready to move….it is really sad.

  • Jay June 14, 2023 (4:15 pm)
    Reply

    This is a good ruling. The ordinance is obnoxiously broad and severely inappropriately applied to chalk on eco blocks. That should not be a gross misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail and a $5k fine.

    • t June 14, 2023 (4:37 pm)
      Reply

      any citation on the enforcement against sidewalk chalk?

      • Jay June 14, 2023 (4:57 pm)
        Reply

        Read the case that is linked!!!!!

      • Unfortunate June 14, 2023 (5:02 pm)
        Reply

        That’s literally what this lawsuit was about: the police arresting people for using chalk to write words critical of the police.

    • Marina June 14, 2023 (4:38 pm)
      Reply

      Except that this isn’t just about graffiti. Someone can take a baseball bat to your car, and there’s nothing you’d be able to do about it. Think of all those rocks thrown through business windows in the past few months. And if you don’t care about small businesses, think about your home. Someone can come up to your house or apartment right now and do all the property damage they want with no consequences. Cops now aren’t allowed to arrest the guy and the city attorney isn’t allowed to prosecute. 

  • Duffy June 14, 2023 (4:16 pm)
    Reply

    LOL! That’s it. I’m done!

    • Unfortunate June 14, 2023 (4:31 pm)
      Reply

      Thank you! I’m glad I’m not the only one getting sick of the police’s horrible behavior causing problems like this! If they would stop unconstitutionally using laws selectively to punish people that upset them and just do their jobs we’d be in such a better place.

  • Gaslit June 14, 2023 (4:22 pm)
    Reply

    So, judicial activism once again stomps all over Due Process. It’s the job of the legal system to prosecute and hear these cases. If graffiti is artistic expression or free speech, then that can be proven fairly easily. This judge’s decision allows anyone to walk on your property, spray paint anything they want on your home, cars or possessions and they are protected under the right to free speech. Hopefully nobody spray paints a swastika on my garage tonight. 

    • Jay June 14, 2023 (4:59 pm)
      Reply

      The police arrested people for chalk drawings on eco blocks, that’s what this was about. The law was too broad and was abused.

  • Unfortunate June 14, 2023 (4:25 pm)
    Reply

    It stinks that the police caused this to happen due to them selectively (IE: unconstitutionally) enforcing it. If they hadn’t used the law as a way to punish protesters that they didn’t like this wouldn’t have happened.

  • Mr J June 14, 2023 (4:31 pm)
    Reply

    The police were never doing anything about graffiti. If you reported to them they passed you onto the City that followed-up with a letter saying you have 2 weeks to clean it up or face steep fines. It’s all a big joke.

  • Don't tell me what to do June 14, 2023 (4:44 pm)
    Reply

    Hey, Sim: Please give me the money to paint damage to my property.

  • Jay June 14, 2023 (4:48 pm)
    Reply

    Read the case, the graffiti was chalk on eco blocks.

