CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Bridge vehicular-homicide suspect moved from hospital to jail

Three months after the West Seattle Bridge crash that ended two young lives, the driver charged with killing the two 18-year-old victims has been booked into jail. The King County Jail roster shows 36-year-old Delfino Lopez-Morales was booked Saturday, as was expected to happen as soon as he was released from the hospital. He is scheduled to appear in King County Superior Court tomorrow for arraignment on the charges filed against him three weeks ago – two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving. Lopez-Morales’s bail is set at $250,000. Prosecutors say he was driving 100 mph, under the influence of alcohol and cannabis, going the wrong way on the westbound West Seattle Bridge, when he smashed into the car in which Khalea Thoeuk and Riley Danard, Snohomish County residents, were heading to Alki Beach in the early-morning hours of March 22nd. Before being booked into jail, Lopez-Morales was at Harborview Medical Center for more than a month and then, according to court documents, moved to rehab at UW Medical Center.