(Friday morning photo sent by Jay)

We reported Friday morning on the crash-and-grab burglary at Tulip’s Nail Salon in Jefferson Square. While the business is open, like most businesses hit by criminals, this one is left with costly damage. Customer Gay worked with Tulip’s owner Lisa Nguyen to set up a crowdfunding campaign via AngeLink. Gay told us via email, “She loves this community and we all need to show her the love back.” If you’re inclined to donate, here’s the link.