COUNTDOWN: 1 week until West Seattle Fourth of July Kids’ Parade!

(Photo from 2018 West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade)

So far, looks like sunshine is in store for the Fourth of July – which kicks off in earnest at 10 am, when the West Seattle Fourth of July Kids’ Parade winds through a few blocks of North Admiral, headed for games, activities (potato-sack races for adults as well as kids!), and food trucks at Hamilton Viewpoint Park. With one week to go, we’re reminding you again about the parade (for which WSB is among the community co-sponsors), which starts at 44th/Sunset [map]. Except for a couple vehicles at the start (usually including a fire engine), it’s a non-motorized parade – participants walk or ride scooters or bicycles (and the littlest ones get pushed in strollers or pulled in wagons). Spectators are welcome. If you’re not going to participate or watch but you might be traveling on California SW’s north end that morning, the parade does cross that street south of Hamilton Viewpoint, so you might find yourself stopped for a bit.

P.S. Community support still welcome for this year and beyond – contact organizer Megan at meganerb@hotmail.com.