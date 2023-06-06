Council candidates, P-Patch story time, low-low tide, more for your West Seattle Tuesdau

(Low-low tide photo from Monday by Al)

Here’s what’s happening in West Seattle in the hours ahead:

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Weekly meetup for long-distance political advocacy and local networking, 10:30 am at C & P Coffee Company – drop in to join in. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open daily, 11 am-8 pm. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

LOW-LOW TIDE: Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists will be out at Constellation and Lincoln Parks, 11 am-3 pm – the tide is out to -3.7 feet at 1:13 pm.

BOSS ANNIVERSARY: Boss Drive-In (9061 Delridge Way SW) is celebrating its ninth anniversary today with free fries.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Are you looking for a new activity to keep your brain sharp and clear? The Senior Center Chess Club welcomes both novice and experienced players. Join us at 1:30 p.m. for lessons, short tutorials, and chess for all levels of expertise.” (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

CITY COUNCIL: 2 pm this afternoon, it’s the full council’s weekly meeting, online or at City Hall (600 4th Ave.). See the agenda – which includes whether to bring city law in line with the new state law about drug possession – here; the meeting is viewable via Seattle Channel.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

CANDIDATE FORUM & COMMUNITY INFO FAIR: As previewed here – tonight at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Walmesley Center (7000 35th SW) – 6 pm community info fair, 6:45 pm Seattle City Council District 1 candidates’ forum, presented by WSB and the District 1 Community Network. (Questions will be asked by moderators from suggestions sent to us in advance but were NOT provided in advance to the candidates.)

STORYTIME IN THE GARDEN: 6 pm stories and activities for kids at the Delridge P-Patch, weekly throughout the summer starting tonight. (5078 25th SW)

PARKS PLAN: Seattle Parks and Recreation is revising its long-range plan and wants to hear from you. A regional event happens tonight, 6-7:30 pm, at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW).

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

WORK ON YOUR PUBLIC-SPEAKING SKILLS: That’s part of what you can do with Toastmasters 832 – start by checking out tonight’s 6:30 pm online meeting.

MORE TRIVIA: Three places where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW); also, 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can look into the future any time via our event calendar – if you have something to include on it, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!