CONGRATULATIONS! Local players/coaches win big in Washington Fastpitch Academy 10U’s first season

A marathon weekend and a big finish has given a team of local softball players and coaches something to celebrate after their team’s first season took them to the USSSA C state tournament. Thanks to Claire for sending the photo and report:

The Washington Fastpitch Academy‘s inaugural 10U season ended with the team winning second place after 10 hard-fought games over two days.

Saturday morning started with a great win; however, a close loss landed them in the losers’ bracket. The girls didn’t give up, playing two more games Saturday to get them an 8 AM win-or-get-eliminated game Sunday morning.

Sunday, game after game, those girls played through hail, hard rain, drying the ball inbetween every pitch, to end up beating the undefeated number one team of the tournament to play in the final game

WFA 10U is comprised of girls from both West Seattle Little League and Southwest Little League, playing some hard Fastpitch ball led by coaches Tony Colagrossi and Will Wharton.

These girls never gave up, never got down, and really entertained. You can see many of these girls in the West Seattle Little League 10U All-Stars this summer.