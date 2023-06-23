CONGRATULATIONS! Commencement ceremony for South Seattle College’s 720 newest graduates

(SSC photo: A Bachelor of Applied Science graduate poses with Seattle Colleges Interim Chancellor (former SSC President) Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap as Board of Trustees Vice Chair Rosa Peralta looks on)

Graduation time! The newest grads from South Seattle College celebrated their achievements during a three-college ceremony last night – here's the story from SSC:

South Seattle College celebrated the Class of 2023 on the evening of June 22 with a commencement ceremony at T-Mobile Park. The ceremony brought together graduates from South Seattle College, Seattle Central College, and North Seattle College – all part of the Seattle Colleges District.

720 graduates from SSC were recognized for their achievement of earning a degree or certificate.

“Graduates, tonight we celebrate your story,” SSC Interim President Dr. Jean Hernandez said at the event. “It’s one you will share with family and friends for decades to come. It is a story of pushing through in life, work and education during a time that still brings economic and social challenges. The burden of the past three years has been massive and yet here you stand strong: a college graduate more than ready to write your next chapter and make your mark.”

Ana Chamale was SSC’s 2023 graduation speaker. She served as student government president, graduated with an associate transfer degree, and will be attending New York University in the fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in political science.

“I am a proud Guatemalan-Mexican-American,” Chamale said. “Many of us here today are not only representing ourselves, but our parents, our children, our siblings and our family back home. We are here, and we have made it.”

Speaking directly to her family members in Guatemala who were able to watch on livestream, Chamale said, “Estoy hoy aquí representándote, no te he olvidado ni a ti ni a tus palabras de aliento. Cuando mis estudios se pusieron difíciles o parecían abrumadores, siempre pensé en ti y en cómo algún día estaré en un taburete con pedales como este para darte las gracias y lo hicimos.” (English translation: “I am here today representing you. I have not forgotten you or your words of encouragement. When my studies got difficult or seemed overwhelming, I always thought of you and how one day I’ll be on a pedestal like this to say thank you and we did it”).

Of the awards South Seattle College conferred this year:

-374 graduates earned associate transfer degrees that enable them to transfer to four-year colleges and universities in Washington and beyond to complete their bachelor’s degrees.

-228 graduates earned career training associate of science degrees and certificates that prepare them to enter the workforce immediately.

-93 graduates earned high school diplomas or equivalents, allowing them to take a significant step toward future education and employment opportunities.

-25 graduates earned Bachelor of Applied Science degrees, taking their careers to the next level and increasing their earning potential.