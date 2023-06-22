CONGRATULATIONS! 5 West Seattle High School student athletes sign with colleges

Congratulations to the latest five West Seattle High School student athletes to sign college letters of intent. The photo and report are from WSHS athletic director Corey Sorenson:

We had our spring signing day this afternoon at West Seattle HS. This is our last group to sign their National Letters of Intent:

Maximus Holliman:

University Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Sport: Basketball

Major: Business Marketing

Ryder Mackay:

Pacific University

Sport: Basketball

Major: Kinesiology

Carmelo Kasim:

University Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Sport: Soccer

Major: International Business and Marketing

Jasmine Bachmeier-Emswiler:

Lindenwood University

Sport: Bowling

Major: Nursing

Brady Cooke

San Diego State University:

Sport: Cheerleading

Major: Finance

These 5 make it 12 total from our Senior Class to sign National Letters of Intent to compete collegiately next year joining:

Miles Gosztola: Gonzaga University, Baseball

Jake Lockwood: Everett Community College, Baseball

Owen Earls: Columbia Basin College, Baseball

Elijah Brady: University of Montana, Football

Mason Kallinger: Midland University, Football

Alli Bennett: Long Island University, Soccer

Lina Delgado: Missouri Western State University, Softball