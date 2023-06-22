CONGRATULATIONS! 5 West Seattle High School student athletes sign with colleges

Congratulations to the latest five West Seattle High School student athletes to sign college letters of intent. The photo and report are from WSHS athletic director Corey Sorenson:
We had our spring signing day this afternoon at West Seattle HS. This is our last group to sign their National Letters of Intent:
Maximus Holliman:
University Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Sport: Basketball
Major: Business Marketing
Ryder Mackay:
Pacific University
Sport: Basketball
Major: Kinesiology
Carmelo Kasim:
University Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Sport: Soccer
Major: International Business and Marketing
Jasmine Bachmeier-Emswiler:
Lindenwood University
Sport: Bowling
Major: Nursing
Brady Cooke
San Diego State University:
Sport: Cheerleading
Major: Finance
These 5 make it 12 total from our Senior Class to sign National Letters of Intent to compete collegiately next year joining:
Miles Gosztola: Gonzaga University, Baseball
Jake Lockwood: Everett Community College, Baseball
Owen Earls: Columbia Basin College, Baseball
Elijah Brady: University of Montana, Football
Mason Kallinger: Midland University, Football
Alli Bennett: Long Island University, Soccer
Lina Delgado: Missouri Western State University, Softball
