CONGRATULATIONS! 5 West Seattle High School student athletes sign with colleges

June 22, 2023 7:18 pm
Congratulations to the latest five West Seattle High School student athletes to sign college letters of intent. The photo and report are from WSHS athletic director Corey Sorenson:

We had our spring signing day this afternoon at West Seattle HS. This is our last group to sign their National Letters of Intent:

Maximus Holliman:
University Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Sport: Basketball
Major: Business Marketing

Ryder Mackay:
Pacific University
Sport: Basketball
Major: Kinesiology

Carmelo Kasim:
University Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Sport: Soccer
Major: International Business and Marketing

Jasmine Bachmeier-Emswiler:
Lindenwood University
Sport: Bowling
Major: Nursing

Brady Cooke
San Diego State University:
Sport: Cheerleading
Major: Finance

These 5 make it 12 total from our Senior Class to sign National Letters of Intent to compete collegiately next year joining:

Miles Gosztola: Gonzaga University, Baseball
Jake Lockwood: Everett Community College, Baseball
Owen Earls: Columbia Basin College, Baseball
Elijah Brady: University of Montana, Football
Mason Kallinger: Midland University, Football
Alli Bennett: Long Island University, Soccer
Lina Delgado: Missouri Western State University, Softball

