BIZNOTES: Pre-Father’s Day ‘meat market’; new brunch’; hot pop-up

Three food biznotes:

PRE-FATHER’S DAY ‘MEAT MARKET’: Lady Jaye in The Junction (4523 California SW) is throwing the doors open at 4 pm tomorrow (Tuesday, June 13) for a pre-Father’s Day meat market. Highlights:

We are bringing in some of the best beef in the entire world: Japanese A5 wagyu beef

Australian 9+ wagyu beef

Full-Blood Wagyu Beef raised in Oregon and Washington We will also have little mini-bottles of our favorite whiskeys available as Father’s Day gifts! DJ Derek Moon will be on the patio and we will have a photobooth set up with a bunch of “Dad” and “grilling” props.

This will go until 8 pm – if the merchandise lasts that long.

NEW BRUNCH: Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way) has launched brunch – a variety of waffle offerings, including the classic combo of fried chicken and a waffle, plus brunch cocktails (mimosas and more). Brunch begins at 9 am every Sunday and continues until 2 pm.

HOT POP-UP: Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce – the reigning recipient of West Seattle Emerging Business of the Year – has just teamed up with Mission Cantina in The Admiral District. To celebrate, Papa Tony’s will be in the house at Mission (2325 California SW) for a pop-up shop this Friday and Saturday (June 16-17), 5-8 pm, with samples, sauce for sale, drawings, and more.