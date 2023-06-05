BIZNOTE: Lake Washington Physical Therapy celebrates 2nd West Seattle anniversary, plans rooftop fitness classes, Art Walk reception

That’s the team at Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle (WSB sponsor), which just celebrated its second anniversary at 1309 Harbor Avenue SW. Co-proprietor Mark Bouma tells WSB, “Last week was our patient appreciation week, which marked 2 years of being in business. We celebrated our wonderful community, patients, and business partners that have allowed us to thrive. There were plenty of raffles, balloons, roses for patients, and LWPT spirit all week!” Here are two big reasons to visit LWPT in the weeks ahead:

This week – West Seattle Art Walk:

We are once again participating in the West Seattle Art Walk this Summer. Barbara Fugate is our curator and has just transformed our clinic with new art from many local West Seattle artists. Here is a video produced by one of the artists which highlights the process of selecting and hanging the paintings while showcasing some of the new artists in our exhibit. We hope to see everyone at the Art Walk on Thursday, June 8th at 6:30 pm.

After that, you have four opportunities to enjoy a workout with a view during Summer Rooftop Classes: