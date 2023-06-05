BIZNOTE: Lake Washington Physical Therapy celebrates 2nd West Seattle anniversary, plans rooftop fitness classes, Art Walk reception

That’s the team at Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle (WSB sponsor), which just celebrated its second anniversary at 1309 Harbor Avenue SW. Co-proprietor Mark Bouma tells WSB, “Last week was our patient appreciation week, which marked 2 years of being in business. We celebrated our wonderful community, patients, and business partners that have allowed us to thrive. There were plenty of raffles, balloons, roses for patients, and LWPT spirit all week!” Here are two big reasons to visit LWPT in the weeks ahead:
This week – West Seattle Art Walk:
We are once again participating in the West Seattle Art Walk this Summer. Barbara Fugate is our curator and has just transformed our clinic with new art from many local West Seattle artists. Here is a video produced by one of the artists which highlights the process of selecting and hanging the paintings while showcasing some of the new artists in our exhibit. We hope to see everyone at the Art Walk on Thursday, June 8th at 6:30 pm.
After that, you have four opportunities to enjoy a workout with a view during Summer Rooftop Classes:
We are bringing back our summer rooftop classes this summer!
(The view from LWPT building’s rooftop deck)
We love to support and spread the good word about other local health and wellness businesses so more of the community can experience them. All of these classes raise money to benefit local West Seattle charities, such as WestSide Baby. After each class, participants will have the opportunity to enjoy refreshments and have some time to meet the instructors, learn about our businesses, and chat with neighbors in the community!
Here is the summer rooftop class lineup:
Saturday June 17th at 9 am: StarCycle Rooftop Spin Class with live DJ
Saturday, July 8th at 9 am: StarCycle Rooftop Spin Class with live DJ
(Purchase a StarCycle credit here; reserve a StarCycle bike here)
Sunday, August 6th: HIIT Lab Rooftop Bodyweight Bootcamp
Saturday, August 26th: Fit4Mom Rooftop Class
