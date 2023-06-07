BIZNOTE: HomeStreet Bank spotlights West Seattle Garden Tour, gives away tickets

Every month, HomeStreet Bank in The Junction (41st/Alaska, WSB sponsor) spotlights a different local business or nonprofit. The most-recent spotlight has been on, it’s the West Seattle Garden Tour, which is happening June 25th. Branch visitors are invited each month to enter a drawing for a giveaway from the spotlighted business/organization. On Tuesday afternoon, tour chair Jeff Daley (above center, with HomeStreet’s Joyce Leslie and Jessica Santana) visited the branch to draw the winner of two Tour tickets. You didn’t have to be present to win. HomeStreet also is selling tour tickets, or you can buy yours online here.