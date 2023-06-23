Ayron Jones at Easy Street, plants, dancing, wine, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Bald Eagle seen from Emma Schmitz Overlook, photo by Scott Collins)

And now, the list for the rest of today/tonight mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GARDEN CENTER OPEN: Need more plants for your garden, containers, etc.? You can shop at the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center, open with a wide variety of plants, until 2 pm. (North end of campus, 6000 16th SW)

SPRAYPARK OPEN: 11 am-8 pm, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open daily.

SCRABBLE CLUB: You’re invited to play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

BEYOND GOOGLE: Seattle Public Library presentation at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW; WSB sponsor), noon, explained in our calendar listing.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm on the north side of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), student-produced wine by the glass or bottle.

LIQUOR TASTING: At West Seattle Liquor and Wine (4714 42nd SW):

Jason Parker, President and Co-Founder of Copperworks Distilling Company (based on the downtown Seattle waterfront), will be pouring samples of Copperworks spirits at West Seattle Liquor & Wine tonight, Friday, June 23, from 4 pm to 6 pm. Jason also happens to be a West Seattle resident! He will be offering samples of vodka, gin, and American Single Malt Whiskey, all produced at Copperworks.

VISCON CELLARS: Stop by Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW).

SUMMER SOLSTICE YOGA WORKSHOP: 6:30 pm at Limber Yoga (7901 35th SW).

AYRON JONES AT EASY STREET: The Seattle star is back at Easy Street Records to celebrate the release of his newest album “Chronicles of The Kid,” 7 pm – pre-order to guarantee you’ll get in. (4559 California SW)

LGBTQ+ SELF-DEFENSE: For Pride, Combat Arts Academy (5050 Delridge Way SW) is hosting a self-defense workshop tonight at 7 pm. Our preview explains how to register.

KENYON HALL CABARET, PRIDE EDITION: Monthly drag show at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) – doors at 7 pm, show starts at 7:30 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT C&P: Steve and Kristi Nebel, along with JW McClure and Thaddeus Spae, perform 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover.

SILENT DISCO: At Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki), 7-9:30 pm, dance like no one can hear you!

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: MAD Cutaways, Tio Nacho’s House, Snafflehound, funk at The Skylark , doors at 7, music at 8, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW).

