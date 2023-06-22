ANOTHER SKY SIGHTING: Air Force flyby, seen from West Seattle

4:18 PM: Thanks to everyone who mentioned this sighting around 3:30 pm – two Air Force C-17s passing West Seattle’s north shore, as seen in Nate Miller‘s video above (Nate says, “We’re celebrating the promotion of Lafayette’s 5th graders, and convinced the kiddos that the flyby was for them!”), and Stewart L.’s photo of one of them:

We can’t say with absolute certainty that these were from Joint Base Lewis McChord, but JBLM is home to 40 of these aircraft.

5:02 PM: One more view, from David Hutchinson at Alki: