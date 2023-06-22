West Seattle, Washington

22 Thursday

ANOTHER SKY SIGHTING: Air Force flyby, seen from West Seattle

June 22, 2023 4:18 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Seen around town | West Seattle news

4:18 PM: Thanks to everyone who mentioned this sighting around 3:30 pm – two Air Force C-17s passing West Seattle’s north shore, as seen in Nate Miller‘s video above (Nate says, “We’re celebrating the promotion of Lafayette’s 5th graders, and convinced the kiddos that the flyby was for them!”), and Stewart L.’s photo of one of them:

We can’t say with absolute certainty that these were from Joint Base Lewis McChord, but JBLM is home to 40 of these aircraft.

5:02 PM: One more view, from David Hutchinson at Alki:

3 Replies to "ANOTHER SKY SIGHTING: Air Force flyby, seen from West Seattle"

  • Mr Henry June 22, 2023 (4:40 pm)
    Reply

    The Sound Of Freedom :)

  • Kalo June 22, 2023 (4:44 pm)
    Reply

    This is how it looked from Seacrest

    • Rhonda June 22, 2023 (4:56 pm)
      Reply

      That’s one of the coolest photos I’ve ever seen on the WSB.

