9 options for your West Seattle Sunday

Here’s what’s on the list for the second half of the weekend, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LOW-LOW TIDE, WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists will be out 9:30 am-1:30 pm at Constellation Park (63rd/Beach) and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), as the low tide goes out to -3.3 feet at 11:42 am.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm; the market offers spring produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, plant starts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)

SOUL SPA: Inner Alchemy is hosting Soul Spas on Sundays at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW) during Farmers’ Market hours, 10 am-2 pm: “a fun community experience of meeting our talented local healers, makers, and artists right alongside the Farmers’ Market. Mini-sessions, shopping, connecting, and Timmy cooking brunch!”

PIZZA FUNDRAISER: The West Seattle High School Chinese Culture Club will benefit from part of the proceeds at MOD Pizza (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW location) today, 10:30 am-10 pm, if you mention the fundraiser – info is in our calendar listing.

DELRIDGE DISC-O ULTIMATE TOURNAMENT: Hat tournament for middle- and high-school players, 10:30 am-5 pm at Delridge Playfield South (Delridge/Alaska). Details in our calendar listing.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK OPEN: 11 am-8 pm daily through Labor Day. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: Second Sunday of the season for free tours of historic Alki Point Lighthouse (3201 Alki Avenue SW), 1-4 pm (last tour starts at 3:45 pm).

END THE WEEKEND PEACEFULLY: Inner Alchemy offers Kundalini Yoga, Meditation, Breath Work, and Gong Bath from 7-8:30 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). RSVP/fee info is in our calendar listing.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

