9 for your West Seattle Monday

(Sunrise photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s on the list for the hours ahead:

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open 11 am-8 pm. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

MONDAY MOVIE: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), “Terry’s Greatest Movies You’ve Never Heard Of,” today featuring “Fury at Gunsight Pass” (1956). Free popcorn! Contact SCWS to register in advance.

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

OPEN MIC: Weekly BedHead Open Mic continues at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (4201 SW Juneau), 6:30 pm – info in our calendar listing.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, even first-time players. $5.

INTRODUCTION TO MEDITATION: New to meditation? On the second Monday each month, the Alki Dharma community offers an introduction, as explained in our calendar listing. Doors open at 6:45 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

PLAY TRIVIA! Three options on Monday nights for playing trivia – 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MONDAY MUSIC: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

