YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle’s only emergency shelter says it’s ‘resupply time’

West Seattle’s only emergency shelter – which is entirely volunteer- and donation-powered – could use some “resupplying.” Here’s the message from Keith Hughes, who runs the shelter from the West Seattle Veteran Center/American Legion Post 160 building in The Triangle:

My sincere thanks to the West Seattle Community for your continued and generous support for the Homeless Shelter at the American Legion Hall here in West Seattle. We made it through the winter and extended cold weather this spring, but the need has been great and our food and clothing supplies have been depleted. The overnight operation has ended for this season, but we are still operating the Warm-Up Center 7 day a week from 7:30 m till 10 am including a hot breakfast every morning. This is our current need list:

Ground coffee, powered coffee creamer, 12 oz Hot cups (no lids)

Instant Oatmeal packets, Instant Hot Chocolate packets

Old Fashion or 1-minute oatmeal

Pancake mix, pancake syrup, butter, peanut butter

Cup-O-Noodles, single-serving instant soups

Safeway/QFC gift cards so we can get perishables like milk, eggs, orange juice, butter

Clothing items needed: men’s socks (9 – 12), underwear L & XL, tee shirts L & XL, cotton gloves, stocking caps. NOTE: We partner with the Clothesline for outerwear so we don’t need to stock shirts, pants, and coats this time of year.

To learn more about the Shelter or make a monetary donation, you can go to our website. www.westsideneighborsshelter.org

Thank you again for your continued support. This is an all-volunteer operation supported only by the Community. We do not receive monetary aid from any governmental entities.