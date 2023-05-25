West Seattle, Washington

YOU CAN HELP: Roxhill Elementary Jog/Walk-A-Thon on Friday, for students to experience ‘wonder and science of the natural world’

May 25, 2023 9:22 am
Before school gets out for the three-day Memorial Day weekend, Roxhill Elementary plans a fun(draising) Jog/Walk-A-Thon, and community support is welcome – here’s the announcement we were asked to share with you:

Roxhill Elementary would like to announce we are hosting a Jog/Walk-A-Thon FUNDRAISER this Friday, May 26th! We are raising money for our 5th graders to have the experience of attending NatureBridge, an overnight camp on the Olympic Peninsula, next fall.

(Roxhill students last fall – photo by Geoff Miller)

This trip will build confidence, build community, and connect our young learners to the wonder and science of the natural world. Our goal is to raise at least $6000 to off-set the cost of the trip to the school and families and ensure each student can attend. You can make a pledge on behalf of a Roxhill student, or just make a flat donation. Visit our fundraising page via School Pay to make a donation!

1 Reply to "YOU CAN HELP: Roxhill Elementary Jog/Walk-A-Thon on Friday, for students to experience 'wonder and science of the natural world'"

  • Wavy David May 25, 2023 (10:06 am)
    Nature Bridge is a wonderful experience, especially for kids that don’t get a chance to experience the stunning but more remote areas of our region. I know it only through private school visits that were funded by wealthier parents. Hopefully, even those with no immediate connection to Roxhill, like me, will consider supporting this drive. It’s a very worthy and important one. Btw: I just read that the Supreme Court has just stripped the federal government of the power to protect many wetlands across the country, weakening the Clean Water Act and opening up protected wetlands for commercial development and industrial drain pits. But who cares about the environment??? This is the cynical, corrupted world we’re handing to kids. Please support what you believe in!

