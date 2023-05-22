YOU CAN HELP: Alki Elementary PTA’s online auction open for all to bid

With a little over one month left in the school year, fundraising season is winding down, but you still have opportunities to help local PTAs/PTSAs support their schools. Here’s the latest announcement we’ve received to share with you:

Alki Elementary PTA’s auction is online this year and is now LIVE – Click Here to begin bidding! Online bidding will close at 9:00 pm on Thursday, May 25th.

This year’s auction features artwork created by the K-5th grade classes, a 2-night/3-day stay at Suncadia, roundtrip tickets to Victoria B.C., dance & music classes, and so much more!

Your generosity will support vital programs and community-building events that enrich the lives of our students and make Alki Elementary the thriving community that it is! Funds will support purchasing library books, class field trips/supplies, all-school assemblies (guest speakers), ensuring all students have access to yearbooks, school supplies and recess equipment to name a few.

Thank You in advance for supporting Alki PTA’s largest fundraiser of the year!

Additional details can be found on the Alki PTA Auction website. Contact: Auction@alkipta.com