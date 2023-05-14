WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Mother’s Day and more

Here’s what’s on the schedule for this Mother’s Day Sunday in West Seattle:

GARAGE/YARD SALE SEQUELS: These sales that registered for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day said in their listings or announced post-WSCGSD that they’d be open today too (check the map/list for locations and details) – #38, #106, #141 (8-noon today), #142, #171, #367.

(Saturday photo by David Hutchinson)

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN PEONY FESTIVAL: 10 am-4 pm, celebrate peony blossoms with cultural activities at the garden. More info here. (5640 16th SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm; the market offers spring produce as well as flowers (need some for Mother’s Day?), cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)

CHALLAH BRAIDING: The West Seattle Torah Learning Center will be at the market today, 10 am-2 pm, to demonstrate challah braiding.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: June Star performs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm.

MUSIC AT THE LIBRARY: Free classical concert with the Ladies’ Musical Club at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW), 3 pm. The program is in our calendar listing.

THEATER: Matinee for “Zach” by Christian St. Croix, directed by Sara Porkalob, at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm. Tickets here.

TIM’S TAVERN: 5-8 pm at the new Tim’s Tavern in White Center (16th/98th), Shakin’ Sunday with Johnny7 and the Black Crabs. More info here.

END THE WEEKEND PEACEFULLY: Inner Alchemy offers Kundalini Yoga, Meditation, Breath Work, and Gong Bath from 7-8:30 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). RSVP/fee info is in our calendar listing.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

