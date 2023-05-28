WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 11 notes

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s on the list for the second day of this holiday weekend, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BABY DEVELOPMENTAL PLAY & Q/A: At Alki Beach, 9 am. Free/donation-based. RSVP – our calendar listing explains how.

VFW POPPIES: VFW Post 2713 is at Admiral Safeway (2622 California SW) with handmade Memorial Day poppies, accepting donations.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm; the market offers spring produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, plant starts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)

SOUL SPA: Inner Alchemy is hosting Soul Spas on Sundays at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW) during Farmers’ Market hours, 10 am-2 pm: “a fun community experience of meeting our talented local healers, makers, and artists right alongside the Farmers’ Market. Mini-sessions, shopping, connecting, and Timmy cooking brunch!”

SALES: Holiday-weekend sales continue today at two WSB sponsors:

–Emerald Water Anglers (4502 42nd SW) – 20% off all winter clothing and select rods. Open 11 am-5 pm.

–Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska) – paddle-sports gear and accessories. Shop in-store to get 15 percent off one in-stock item, or buy online and use code MEM10N to get 10 percent off. Open 11 am-6 pm.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK OPEN: 11 am-8 pm daily through Labor Day. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: First Sunday of the season for free tours of historic Alki Point Lighthouse (3201 Alki Avenue SW), 1-4 pm (last tour starts at 3:45 pm).

MEET KITTENS: Pop-up event at Meeples Games (3727 California SW) with adoptable kittens and Beloveds Foundation, 3-6 pm.

THEATER: Closing performance for “Zach” by Christian St. Croix, directed by Sara Porkalob, at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm. Tickets here.

END THE WEEKEND PEACEFULLY: Inner Alchemy offers Kundalini Yoga, Meditation, Breath Work, and Gong Bath from 7-8:30 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). RSVP/fee info is in our calendar listing.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Have an event – one-time or recurring – to add to our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!