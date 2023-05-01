WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: Here’s what’s happening today/tonight

(Sunday’s sunset – photo by Greg Snyder)

Here’s the list for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ONLINE BIDDING: Now open for the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s fundraising auction, as previewed here. Everybody can bid, not just people attending the in-person gala Friday!

BABY STORY TIME: Baby Story Time is back, noon-12:30 pm Mondays at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

MONDAY MOVIE: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), “Terry’s Greatest Movies You’ve Never Heard Of,” today featuring “Stage Door.” Free popcorn! Contact SCWS to register in advance.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: We usually make note of this weekly meeting, but this week it’s been canceled, so it’s not happening today.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Free Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

OPEN MIC: Weekly BedHead Open Mic at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (4201 SW Juneau), 6:30 pm – info in our calendar listing.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, even first-time players. $5.

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

ALKI MEDITATION: Free twice-monthly Dharma Community meditation, 7-8:30 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

PLAY TRIVIA! Three options on Monday nights for playing trivia – 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MONDAY MUSIC: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

