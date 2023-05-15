WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white F-250 work truck

Another stolen work truck – this one, reported by Tom:

My 2005 white F-250, single cab, hydraulic lift gate, with company logo (oval blue “Rainier”) on both doors, was stolen from 44th and Genesee between last night (Sunday 5/15) and early this morning before 6 am. Please keep an eye out. It is hard to miss. I suspect the logo was the first thing to go, though. It’s an older model and a little beat up, with large dents on the panels.

License plate # is B77776V. Police report # 23-132478.