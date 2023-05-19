WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver Soul; one store burglarized & another plans prevention; car prowl on video

Four West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

STOLEN SILVER SOUL: WSB readers continue spotting stolen cars, so maybe this one is findable too. From Derek;

Looks like my 2019 silver Kia Soul, license plate number CAK0984 ,was stolen last night on a residential street by my apartment complex, 4500 40th Ave SW.. Hoping people can keep a look out for it; it has a crack in the windshield. Police report # 23-137078.

BUSINESS BURGLARY: The mini-mart in Morgan Junction just got burglarized, two months after reopening. The police report says the burglar(s) broke a large window to get in early this morning, and got away with “a large number of tobacco products.”

After obtaining that report, we stopped by for the photo, and store staff confirms that’s what was taken – no cash – and that no one was hurt.

PREVENTIVE MEASURES: Seen in the city permit files this week – the South Delridge 7-11 proposes “installing approximately 22 bollards at the front of the parking stalls so cars cannot drive into the storefront.”

CAR PROWL ON VIDEO: Sent by E: