WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen ‘short bus,’ blue Kawasaki motorcycle

Two vehicle thefts in West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:
STOLEN BUS: From Brendon:
This 2007 Ford E350 short bus was stolen from the Diamond Parking lot behind Coastline Burgers this past weekend. Hoping maybe someone sees it…
CA plate 8LND966
Police report 23-133197
It was taken sometime between 1 am Sunday and Monday morning.
(Update: Added more info above.)
STOLEN MOTORCYCLE: From Dylan:
My 2010 Kawasaki Ninja EX250 was stolen last night between 12 am-5 am. I’ve already contacted the police and had a report filed around 5:15 am. (Sadly this is the 5th attempt and 2nd successful theft)
License Plate: 6B8243
SPD Incident # 23-134718
Reporting Officer: Patrick Michaud
^^ Contact Info: 206-733-9800
If anyone happens to see it, please contact either Officer Michaud, or me at 206-755-3328.
