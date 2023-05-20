WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen orange Soul

Jose sent this for a friend who is the latest to have a Kia Soul stolen:

“My Kia Soul (orange) was stolen sometime last night. The car was parked on 59th Avenue SW near Alki Beach around 8 PM. This morning, around 8:30 AM, the car was nowhere to be found. Broken window glass was found where the car was last parked. Information about the vehicle –

2018 orange Kia Soul

License Plate Number: CES6093

Police Report Number: 23-138415 Please keep an eye out.

The photo shows the back of the car, with stickers.