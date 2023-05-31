WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Soul; abandoned blue bicycle

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

STOLEN BLACK KIA SOUL: From Darcie:

Vehicle stolen from Delridge Way SW & SW Brandon St between 5/30 and 5/31 7 pm-11 am. Black 2015 Kia Soul, license plate CES6260. If spotted, please report to police. Incident #23-150397

ABANDONED-LIKELY-STOLEN BICYCLE: An anonymous reader sent this photo of a bicycle seen for at least a few days apparently abandoned in the Harbor Avenue area:

Yours? Email us (westseattleblog@gmail.com) and we can connect you with more-specific location info.