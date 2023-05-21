WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire, assault investigation

1:02 AM: SPD and SFD are headed to an apartment in the 7500 block of 24th SW for a report of a robbery and gunfire. Officers told dispatch the victim reported being pistol-whipped but responders aren’t sure yet if they also were shot. Updates to come.

1:08 AM: The victim apparently was not shot, but was assaulted, responders have determined. They’re calling in a K9 to help search, so people in the area may hear the obligatory PA warnings police use to let a suspect know a dog is after them.

1:26 AM: They’ve confirmed gunfire in the apartment, finding at least one shell casing so far.