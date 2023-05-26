WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Officers assaulted; stolen Crown Victoria

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

OFFICERS ASSAULTED: A 24-year-old man is in the King County Jail for investigation of assault, malicious harassment, and burglary after an early morning incident in Fauntleroy. The SPD preliminary summary says this happened just after 1 am:

Officers responded to the 9300 block of Fauntleroy Way SW after a 911 caller reported a man trying to break down their door, and then attempting to break into another property at the same location. When contacted by police, the suspect assaulted officers as they took him into custody. Three officers sustained minor injuries and were treated by Seattle Fire at the scene.

STOLEN CROWN VICTORIA: Shannon‘s father’s car was stolen near White Center overnight: