WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Last night’s Admiral search

Last night, around the time we were out covering the Myers Way death investigation, a police search was happening in North Admiral. It eventually involved a K-9 team, and an arrest. We asked SPD today what it was about, and here’s the response: “This was a freshly stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of 44th Ave SW around 7:15 pm. The vehicle was later found dumped in an alley. Witness info, coupled with security footage, helped an officer identify both suspects. One suspect was taken into custody in the area of California Ave SW & SW College St, while the other suspect was not located.”