West Seattle, Washington

17 Wednesday

64℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation

May 17, 2023 8:17 pm
|      16 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

8:17 PM: Police are converging on Delridge and Juneau [map] after gunfire was reported, possibly from vehicles. Officers have told dispatch they’re finding casings from two different guns, apparently rifle and handgun. No reports so far of anyone being hit/hurt. Avoid the area.

8:26 PM: An officer has told dispatch that a “black sedan” that was involved was last seen “southbound near 21st/Myrtle.”

(WSB photos)

8:37 PM: This is on Juneau east of Delridge, between the residences on the north side of the street and Boren STEM K-8 on the south side. Adding photos.

Police are going to reopen the street shortly. They tell us no damage, and the vehicle was further described as a “black newer-model Chrysler 300.”

Share This

16 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation"

  • Let's all play gunshots or firecrackers? May 17, 2023 (8:23 pm)
    Reply

    Neighbors from several blocks away heard what sounded like a huge string of firecrackers go off. Like 50 shots. Closer by neighbors have been watching suspicious activity all day, one neighbor was on the phone with non emergency at the time shots went off. 

    • Farrah May 17, 2023 (8:51 pm)
      Reply

      We’re up the hill on the other side of the green space and that’s what we thought it was. This is far more terrifying. There’s a school there and my son’s bus stop is right there. 

  • WTF May 17, 2023 (8:28 pm)
    Reply

    So Bruce. When are you actually going to DO SOMETHING?  Only when one of your three children are hurt or killed?  When? Where have you been? People are being shot, many dying, all of this city and yet here you are, silent. We want and deserve to hear from you. 

    • East Coast Cynic May 17, 2023 (8:54 pm)
      Reply

      Bruce has a gated home in South Seattle and, from what I’ve heard, a townhouse on the Eastside.  The local villains will never touch his children. However, hiring more cops to patrol to stop or contain the miscreants has been a struggle.

  • Sage K. May 17, 2023 (8:29 pm)
    Reply

    A vehicle was involved. I saw the shooting. An individual vs a car. The car was red, sporty, and a sedan/coup. Took off Southbound.Happened on the east side of Delridge / Jueanu. Hopefully a camera picked something up. Can’t remember if there is a traffic cam there. 

    • Longfellow May 17, 2023 (9:14 pm)
      Reply

      There is a traffic cam at that intersection. Had just stepped in my apartment when bullets went flying. At least 30 shots but after cops came and put out placards where casings were there was far more than thirty casings. Green house on corner got completely sprayed along with cars in front. Just thanking god all the kids had just went inside. This was too close.

  • Parker May 17, 2023 (8:33 pm)
    Reply

    Sounded like a fireworks display. So many gunshots in quick succession, followed by a roaring car engine and squealing tires. Pretty sure this same house was targeted in a drive-by on Friday night as well. I didn’t see a WSB post about that when it happened. That night I heard seven shots in a row, all from the same gun, followed by the sound of a car racing off. This time was multiple guns at once, I speculated at the time that it was a firefight.

    I don’t know what house it’s at, I’m assuming it was the same place because of the sound but I (thankfully) had no visibility on what was happening. Terrifying to live so close to this. My kid goes to Louisa Boren and walks to/from school every day. 

  • Heard the shots May 17, 2023 (8:35 pm)
    Reply

    Funny that the vagabond/houseless man who parked his RV at 26th and Juneau for the longest time happened to be back today right at that intersection, delridge and Juneau, in an RV with other new cars.. Along with two other guys looking to be loading up backpacks earlier today. Disappointed in how the city I have grown up in is changing. First a murder. Then a violent sexual assault and now a shooting right at the intersection of where I planned to send my toddler to daycare and my kid to elementary school next year. Wtf.

  • lk May 17, 2023 (8:41 pm)
    Reply

    SO MANY shots fired– it sounded like gunfire but it just kept going so long I thought I must have been wrong and that it was fireworks of a couple kinds. So disturbing to be wrong and thankful no one appears to be hit given the number of shots I heard.

  • CharlieOne May 17, 2023 (8:58 pm)
    Reply

    I live about half a mile away. I’ve heard magazine “dumps” before, but never like this one. The first volley was about 30 rounds. High capacity. Then a short silence, followed by about 8 rounds which I suspect was return fire. 

  • m May 17, 2023 (8:58 pm)
    Reply

    Hearing lots of sirens right now from somewhere north of South Delridge. I’m thinking this is a different incident?

    • WSB May 17, 2023 (9:08 pm)
      Reply

      A couple SFD calls, aid response and bark fire. Nothing else going on.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.