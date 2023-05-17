WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation

8:17 PM: Police are converging on Delridge and Juneau [map] after gunfire was reported, possibly from vehicles. Officers have told dispatch they’re finding casings from two different guns, apparently rifle and handgun. No reports so far of anyone being hit/hurt. Avoid the area.

8:26 PM: An officer has told dispatch that a “black sedan” that was involved was last seen “southbound near 21st/Myrtle.”

(WSB photos)

8:37 PM: This is on Juneau east of Delridge, between the residences on the north side of the street and Boren STEM K-8 on the south side. Adding photos.

Police are going to reopen the street shortly. They tell us no damage, and the vehicle was further described as a “black newer-model Chrysler 300.”