WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Crash-and-grab burglary at mini-mart

That’s what the Delridge Food Mart (5235 Delridge Way SW) looks like after it became the latest West Seattle business hit by crash-and-grab burglars. Police say they got a call just before 4:30 this morning and that a “vehicle was seen driving into the entrance, allowing two of the passengers to gain access to the store.” The burglars were gone when officers arrived, but SPD says “the suspect vehicle was located abandoned a few hours later.” (It was described in initial radio exchanges as a red van.)