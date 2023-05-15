WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bullet holes in walls after someone shoots into home

That’s the video JC sent, showing the aftermath of a Friday night gunfire incident that we didn’t get details about until today. JC and neighbors just moved into new townhomes in the 5000 block of Delridge Way SW a month ago. Here’s what happened:

On Friday 5/12 at 5:40 pm, one of our units was shot at. I believe the police said there were 7 gunshots, and judging by how many walls they went through, I’ve been told it was likely something stronger than a ‘handgun.’ I’ve attached a video showing the bullet holes going through multiple walls. I was home and heard everything. I heard some loud yelling and audible anger and banging around from the person before the gunshots went off. I did not see the shooter.

No one was hit/hurt. Whether related or not, JC says they’ve been having trouble in their alley with an “abandoned RV” and with someone who has followed/harassed a neighbor. (They’ve reported the RV via Find It Fix It.) The gunfire incident number, if you have any information, is 23-129839.