WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Admiral investigation

10:38 AM: Police are investigating a robbery reported in The Admiral District, and that had West Seattle High School sheltering in place for a short time – we’re told that has just ended. The call was logged to the 2600 block of California SW, but so far we haven’t found officers in the area. We’ll add more details as we get them.

11:37 AM: We checked with businesses all around the block in person and by phone. A Safeway staffer says that the incident was at their store but says it did not turn out to be a robbery. The only element discernible from archived dispatch audio is that police were looking for a suspect described as a Black man, mid-20s, 5-8, 150 to 170 pounds, wearing a black stocking cap, black jacket, white T-shirt, blue jeans, black shoes – and carrying a crossbow.