WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Admiral investigation

May 9, 2023 10:38 am
10:38 AM: Police are investigating a robbery reported in The Admiral District, and that had West Seattle High School sheltering in place for a short time – we’re told that has just ended. The call was logged to the 2600 block of California SW, but so far we haven’t found officers in the area. We’ll add more details as we get them.

11:37 AM: We checked with businesses all around the block in person and by phone. A Safeway staffer says that the incident was at their store but says it did not turn out to be a robbery. The only element discernible from archived dispatch audio is that police were looking for a suspect described as a Black man, mid-20s, 5-8, 150 to 170 pounds, wearing a black stocking cap, black jacket, white T-shirt, blue jeans, black shoes – and carrying a crossbow.

5 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Admiral investigation"

  • Across the street May 9, 2023 (10:56 am)
    Lafayette elementary is also in shelter in place!

    • WSB May 9, 2023 (10:58 am)
      Still? WSHS ended theirs at 10:30. Police aren’t still in the area as far as we have seen and heard.

      • Yay May 9, 2023 (10:59 am)
        Ended now!

  • Next Door May 9, 2023 (11:07 am)
    King 5 news was at Safeway and there was a report that someone was robbed with a CROSSBOW… There were two police cars there and they left with no one in the car.    

    • WSB May 9, 2023 (11:24 am)
      Yeah, we have a suspect description coming up including the crossbow but still working on other details. No arrests reported so far.

