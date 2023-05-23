West Seattle Community Orchestras concert and more for your Tuesday

(Photo by Mike Cohen, taken while flyin in last week)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Weekly meetup for long-distance political advocacy and networking, 10:30 am at C & P Coffee Company – just drop in to join in. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Are you looking for a new activity to keep your brain sharp and clear? The Senior Center Chess Club welcomes both novice and experienced players. Join us at 1:30 p.m. for lessons, short tutorials, and chess for all levels of expertise.” (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

CITY COUNCIL: 2 pm this afternoon, it’s the full council’s weekly meeting, online or at City Hall (600 4th Ave.). See the agenda here; the meeting is viewable via Seattle Channel.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

BURGERS, BRAINS, AND BREWS: Seattle Beer Week festivities continue at Ounces, with a smash-burger pop-up 5-8 pm plus trivia at 7 pm. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS: First of two free concerts this week, 6 pm at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle) – details in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE COWORKING RIBBONCUTTING: 6 pm, West Seattle Coworking (WSB sponsor) celebrates its new expansion location at 9030 35th SW with a ribboncutting and rooftop party. Interested in attending? Email manager@westseattlecoworking.com and Ross will send you an invite.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

MORE TRIVIA: Two more places where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW); also, 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can look into the future any time via our event calendar – if you have something to include on it, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!