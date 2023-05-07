WEST SEATTLE BEACHES: Low-low tide time

That’s what we saw at Lincoln Park this afternoon, right as the low tide was receding to -2.6 feet before 1 pm. Saturday, it was almost that low, with a Seattle Parks tidepooling event at Charles Richey Viewpoint/Constellation Park (as featured in our daily list) – Ann Anderson sent photos and a recap:

Over 60 people turned out Saturday at Charles Richey Sr. Viewpoint’s Marine Reserve during a super low (-2.1) tide, to admire intertidal sea life along with Parks Dept staff and volunteers. A wide array of marine flora and fauna normally surrounded by 6-10 feet of water, was left exposed for viewing both on the beach and in-between the jetty rocks. Giovannina Souers, Environmental Education Program Supervisor at Camp Long (foreground in blue jacket), was helping people ID animals, answering a barrage of questions, and simultaneously helping to train new Urban Naturalists about tidepool life for the Parks Dept. Also on hand for the event were countless sea stars, as were Glaucous-winged Gulls who showed up to eat them for lunch.

If you can get out to a beach either or both of the next two afternoons, you can see afternoon low tides that will be even further out – -2.8 feet at 1:30 pm Monday, -2.7 feet at 2:18 pm Tuesday (here’s the chart). And the low tides will be even more impressive later in the spring/summer, including a -4.0 on the 4th of July.