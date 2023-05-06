West Seattle Art Hop & Shop, free compost & comic books, much more for your West Seattle Saturday

(At Lincoln Park – photo by Ann Anderson)

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE COMPOST: Up to half a yard available – your container, your shovel – while supply lasts, starting at 9 am in the north parking lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 9:30 am-3 pm, the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center will be open, selling a vast variety of student-grown plants. (6000 16th SW, north end of campus)

WEST SEATTLE ART HOP & SHOP: 25 locations are open for you to visit – many are studios not usually open to the public – hosting almost 100 artists, 10 am-5 pm – details and map links are on the Art Hop & Shop website.

SPRING MARKET: 10 am-2 pm at Youngstown Coffee/Launchpad (6030 California SW) – details in our calendar listing.

SELF-DEFENSE WORKSHOP: For women and non-binary people, 10 am at Combat Arts Academy (5050 Delridge Way SW), donation-based – pay what you can.

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN: 10 am-5 pm, the garden’s centerpiece courtyard is open, while the rest of the garden’s grounds are accessible dawn to dusk. More info here. (5640 16th SW)

DOCUMENTARY PREMIERE: Emma Yeager‘s “Oh Me of Little Faith” screens, free, at 10 am at Admiral Theater (2343 California SW) – details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:15-10:45 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Find out about Marco’s music here.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: West Seattle’s Tails to Astonish (4850 California SW) is participating, open 10:30 am-6 pm – details in our calendar listing.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

WEST SEATTLE BOAT SWAP: 11 am-4 pm, sell and buy human-powered watercraft and gear at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor). If you want to sell, drop items off 9 am-11 am.

LOW TIDE BEACH EXPLORATION: 11 am-1 pm at Charles Richey Viewpoint/Constellation Park (63rd/Beach Drive) – register here; $10 fee.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: You’re invited to visit the home of West Seattle’s history noon-4 pm Saturdays. (3003 61st SW)

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, visit the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle. Learn about their wines here! (5910 California SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Taste, sip, buy student-produced wine at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor; 6000 16th SW), 1-6 pm.

BASEBALL: 4 pm at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd), West Seattle HS plays Ballard as the Metro League tournament continues.

BOWLING FOR EQUALITY: Two waves of bowling in this HRC Seattle benefit at West Seattle Bowl (39th/Oregon), “No Time to Spare” – 4-6 pm and 7-9 pm.

FYI – INSTRUMENTS OF CHANGE: Ticket sales have ended but tonight’s the night for the West Seattle Food Bank‘s benefit gala, 6 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW).

LIVE AT EASY STREET: 6 pm, Your Son The Professor and Reverse Death live at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), free, all ages.

NIGHTTIME COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 7 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), listen to Cyd Smith.

THEATER: First weekend for “Zach” by Christian St. Croix, directed by Sara Porkalob, at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Tickets here.

AT THE SKYLARK: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm, for live music with Beefeetees, Gahooga, Moroccan Dog, $10 cover, all ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AT TIM’S TAVERN: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show at the new Tim’s Tavern in White Center (16th/98th) – Shadow Pattern, You Like Me, Swinson and the Expedition. All ages. More info here.

