WEEK AHEAD: First-ever meetup for West Seattle and White Center LGBTQ business owners

May 7, 2023 9:18 pm
Busy week ahead – and if you haven’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s the announcement for a first-ever event, happening Thursday:

West Seattle/White Center LGBTQ Business Owner Meetup
Thursday, May 11th | 7 pm to 9 pm
Launchpad Co-Working Space, 6030 California Ave SW

It’s about time LGBTQ West Seattle and White Center business owners gathered together for support, networking, and fun! Join us for our first-ever meetup Thursday, May 11th at 7 pm at Launchpad Co-Working space in Morgan Junction. Let’s get to know each other and see what ways we can support each other. This meetup is specifically for those who identify as LGBTQ and are local business owners (all-size businesses, contractors, entertainers/artists). Drinks and appetizers will be provided.

Hosted by Monica Colgan and Autumn Lovewell, owners of Youngstown Coffee, HeartBeet Cafe, and Launchpad.

5 Replies to "WEEK AHEAD: First-ever meetup for West Seattle and White Center LGBTQ business owners"

  • Paul May 7, 2023 (9:56 pm)
    Can a business from South Park attend? 

    • Autumn May 8, 2023 (2:05 pm)
      Yes of course! We’d love to have South Park too. 

  • Scubafrog May 8, 2023 (12:03 am)
    Awesome!  Love to see this.

  • WS Res May 8, 2023 (5:45 am)
    I can’t make it but if there’s a Google Group started to connect folks regularly, I’d love to know how to join.

  • Libra May 8, 2023 (10:21 pm)
    Would love to have more info on these businesses so we can make a special effort to support!

