VIDEO, PHOTOS: West Seattle 5K’s triumphant return

(Photo by David Hutchinson)

By start time this morning, 1,172 people had registered to run and/or walk in the first West Seattle 5K since 2019. Here’s our video of all of them heading out from the start line at 61st/Alki:

(WSB photos and video from here)

Not only was the turnout heartening to the West Seattle PTSA, organizers Athena Frederick and Kelley O’Connor were proud of the other support that’s helping make this an important fundraiser to help WSHS and its students – such as the most local-business sponsorship support ever.

They explained that, for example, the proceeds help ensure “Saturday School” – extra support for students who need it – continues. Now, the top finishers – Matthew Lawrence, 15, was the first to cross the finish line, in 16:55:

Megan Heuer, 41, was the first female runner to finish, in 18:16:

All the results are here. Other participants ranged from preschoolers to seniors – race announcer Fred Northup (pictured below with daughter Zola, “a future WSHS student”) noted a 76-year-old woman running the WS5K today to celebrate her birthday.

A big focus for organizers this year was even more school involvement than the past. Even the WSHS Cheer Team was represented.

More photos later!