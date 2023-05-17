TRANSIT, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Wednesday info

6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Wednesday, May 17th.

WEATHER & SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Today’s forecast: Sunny, high around 80. Sunrise was at 5:30 am; sunset will be at 8:43 pm.

LOOKING AHEAD

-Friday is Bike Everywhere Day; West Seattle Bike Connections will have treats and info for riders at the west end of the low bridge, 6-9 am.

-Sunday is the first West Seattle 5K since 2019, which means morning road closures in the Alki area (we’re working to get specifics).

TRANSIT

Metro – Regular schedule, but trip cancellations are still happening.

Water Taxi – Continuing the spring/summer schedule, including later runs Friday and Saturday nights.

Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on the 2-boat schedule but with the chance of sailing cancellations on short notice, so check here for alerts/updates and see Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – east-end vicinity:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!