TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Tuesday info, with reopened ramp to NB 99

6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Tuesday, May 9th. After a six-day closure, the ramp from the eastbound West Seattle Bridge to northbound State Highway 99 is open again, as we first reported earlier this morning:

WSDOT says the concrete poured Saturday cured more quickly than they expected.

TRANSIT

Metro – Downtown-bound buses should be back on regular routing this morning. Otherwise, regular schedule, but trip cancellations are still happening.

Water Taxi – Continuing the spring/summer schedule.

Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on the 2-boat schedule but with the chance of sailing cancellations on short notice, so check here for alerts/updates and see Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.

OTHER SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – east-end vicinity:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

WEATHER & SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Partly sunny, high in the low 60s, getting warmer every day for the rest of this week – still looking sunny and warm for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day on Saturday! Sunrise was at 5:40 am; sunset will be at 8:32 pm.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!