TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Pre-holiday Friday

6:01 AM: Good morning. It’s Friday, May 26th, almost Memorial Day weekend!

WEATHER & SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

This is expected to be the warmest day of the week: Sunny, high possibly into the low 80s. Sunrise was at 5:20 am; sunset will be at 8:53 pm.

REMINDER

*If you travel near the West Seattle side of the 1st Avenue South Bridge, this work is likely to continue.

TRANSIT

Metro – Regular schedule, but trip cancellations are still possible. *On Memorial Day, buses will be on Sunday schedules.

Water Taxi – Continuing the spring/summer schedule, including late-evening runs Friday and Saturday nights. The West Seattle WT *does* run Memorial Day, on a Sunday schedule.

Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on the 2-boat schedule; sailing cancellations remain possible on short notice, so check here for alerts/updates and see Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – east-end vicinity:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!