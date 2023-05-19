TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday notes, Bike Everywhere Day, + weekend reminders

6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Friday, May 18th.

BIKE EVERYWHERE DAY

What used to be Bike To Work Day has broadened to a celebration for all. You’ll find West Seattle Bike Connections with treats and info at the west end of the low bridge, now until 9 am. (The map with all citywide “celebration stations” is here.)

WEATHER & SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Today’s forecast: “Becoming sunny,” high in the low 70s. Sunrise was at 5:27 am; sunset will be at 8:45 pm.

LOOKING AHEAD

-Saturday brings the West Seattle Bee Festival back to High Point, and Lanham Place alongside Commons Park will be closed to vehicle traffic for the street-fair component.

-Sunday is the first West Seattle 5K since 2019, which means morning street closures on Alki/Harbor Aves; the race course is between 61st SW and Luna/Anchor Park.

TRANSIT

Metro – Regular schedule, but trip cancellations are still happening.

Water Taxi – Continuing the spring/summer schedule, including late-evening runs Friday and Saturday nights.

Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on the 2-boat schedule; sailing cancellations remain possible on short notice, so check here for alerts/updates and see Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.

