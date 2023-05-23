TRAFFIC ALERT: Work ahead in southeast West Seattle as part of planning for million-gallon overflow storage tank

This alert is from the King County Wastewater Treatment Division, for work that will affect traffic:

King County Wastewater Treatment Division is building a wet weather storage facility near the intersection of SW Michigan Street and 2nd Ave SW to reduce combined sewer overflows into the Duwamish River. Starting as early as May 25, crews will spend up to four business days potholing, or digging small holes, to better understand the locations and condition of utility lines including sewer, power, water, telephone, and gas lines. This work will occur at the storage facility site and near the following locations:

-2nd Ave SW between SW Michigan Street and Highland Park Way SW

-SW Michigan Street east of 2nd Ave SW

-Highland Parkway SW near the intersection with 2nd Ave SW

-W Marginal Way SW near the intersection with SW Front Street

­What you can expect

-Work hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on business days between May 25 and May 30. Potholing on Highland Park Way SW may require night work due to high traffic volumes in the area.

-Temporary lane closures with flaggers on site to assist vehicle and pedestrian movement. Lane closures will not be concurrent, and each will last up to three hours.

-One drill rig and up to four service vehicles on site.

-Noise and slight vibrations during work hours, including engine noise and periodic hammering.

-Occasional truck traffic accessing the site during work hours.