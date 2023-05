3:32 PM: If you are headed toward the West Seattle low bridge or Harbor Island, note that westbound Spokane Street is reported to be blocked at East Marginal Way right now for an emergency response. A bicyclist is reported to have been “sideswiped” by a semi-truck driver. Medics have told dispatch that the rider is “alert and conscious.”

3:51 PM: SDOT traffic control says the scene has cleared. We’ll follow up with SFD on the rider’s condition.