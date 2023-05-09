TRAFFIC ALERT: Ramp to NB 99 now open, after 6-day closure

As we reported Monday afternoon, the Washington State Department of Transportation said its repaired ramp from the eastbound West Seattle Bridge to northbound Highway 99 would be open by 5 am … and WSDOT just announced that it reopened at 2 am. So if you’re headed for NB 99 at this early hour, you can get there from the bridge again. This ends the closure that started last Tuesday evening after at least five drivers suffered tire blowouts because of a 5′ x 4′ hole in the 64-year-old ramp.